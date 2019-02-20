Point of Sale Tablet App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Point of Sale terminal for coffee shop cashiers integrated with standalone CRM. Users can make orders, checkouts and apply discounts.

Main features:

📌 sales functions and tracking

📑 store and menu management

💵 payment processing

