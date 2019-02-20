Point of Sale Tablet App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Point of Sale terminal for coffee shop cashiers integrated with standalone CRM. Users can make orders, checkouts and apply discounts.
Main features:
📌 sales functions and tracking
📑 store and menu management
💵 payment processing
Created by Julia Sanyuk
Your likes and follows are really appreciated! 🏀
We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩
Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜