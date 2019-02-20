Purrweb UX

Point of Sale Tablet App

Point of Sale terminal for coffee shop cashiers integrated with standalone CRM. Users can make orders, checkouts and apply discounts.

Main features:
📌 sales functions and tracking
📑 store and menu management
💵 payment processing

Created by Julia Sanyuk

