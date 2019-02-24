Kukuh Andik
Roomie - Room Booking Website

Roomie - Room Booking Website business rental concept clean web design landing page ui website room booking
Hi everyone,

I feel happy to share my exploration about room booking website. In this case, i try to explore a rounded shape to get an unique look. What do you think guys? give your comment down below and don't forget to check attachment for full pixel.

Posted on Feb 24, 2019
