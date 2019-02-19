Kurious Creator

GetRecruited Landing Page illustration sports app figma ux design ux content design home page ui deisgn landing page soccer sports ui design
GetRecruited's goal is to make the college soccer recruiting process easier for both coaches and players. Currently, there are a lot of terms and processes players have to go through to get seen by coaches and receive a scholarship. I believe the process could be a lot simpler by being upfront with players about what the process entails.

For coaches, they are not seeing all the talent that is available to them because the recruiting process is broken and filled with terms and information a lot of the players do not fully understand. With GetRecruited players will have the chance to create an online profile that will allow coaches to only see the information that is important to them.

