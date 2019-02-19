BioImmune // Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Primary logo from a brand identity proposal for a biomedical company specialising in the immunology sector. Through bespoke scientific research and solutions for each client, they help to provide the spark in the prevention of immune system diseases.
