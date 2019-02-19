Dashboard Platform for Young Baseball Players

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The platform for youth Baseball league players and recruits ⚾️
It provides lots of analytical data and statistics. Recruits from professional clubs can find young potential players, while players can understand their weak points based on provided data.
Go check out more info about the platform on our Behance Case
Created by Anastasia Martyan
💛 Press "L" to support us!
🏀 Your feedback and follows are really appreciated!
We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩
Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜
Join us on:
Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook