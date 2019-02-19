Purrweb UX

Dashboard Platform for Young Baseball Players

Dashboard Platform for Young Baseball Players figma web design ux ui statistics recruiters players platform interface design dashboad charts blog baseball analytics
The platform for youth Baseball league players and recruits ⚾️

It provides lots of analytical data and statistics. Recruits from professional clubs can find young potential players, while players can understand their weak points based on provided data.

Go check out more info about the platform on our Behance Case

Created by Anastasia Martyan

