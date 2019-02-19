Peter Vaník
SCR design

Beauty Clinic - Homepage

Beauty Clinic - Homepage modern ux ui minimal clean simple skin health beauty homepage landing page
With @SCR Design team we were redesigning a website for Beauty Clinic. Here is one of the first design concepts.

Beauty Clinic is beauty and health care institute, with a team of the best specialists, equipped with the newest technology, focusing on beautification, rejuvenation and treating pain. Beauty Clinic is providing services in dermatology, plastic surgery, aesthetic surgery, and gynecology.

The main target group was women who work in high positions as managers or directors and representative look belongs to their work.

Posted on Feb 19, 2019
