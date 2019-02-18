Komono, Payment Method 💳

What happens when you accept another challenge while binging "Tidying Up" on Netflix?

Yup — Daily UI Challenge, Payment Method! 💳

Things I've learned in this exercise:

1. Customers feel more comfort when seeing a cybersecurity badge on pages that contain sensitive payments (e.g., "Visa Verified" "Norton Secured" etc). Add it when you can!

2. Not all payment methods follow the same formats — just as their branding (logo, icons, requirements etc.) are all over the place. Make sure your UI can address your customer's preference of payment.

3. Japanese minimalism for a Payment Method screen was a horrible idea (but still — challenge accepted!)

4. Try not to hide inputs that are necessary (i.e., put them all statically on one screen). That way - autofill systems can easily populate necessary info (hence, way less friction for your customers).

Hopefully, this shot has "sparked joy" in your heart 🌠✨❤️ (a ha ha - 🚮)