Komono, Payment Method 💳

What happens when you accept another challenge while binging "Tidying Up" on Netflix?
Yup — Daily UI Challenge, Payment Method! 💳
Things I've learned in this exercise:
1. Customers feel more comfort when seeing a cybersecurity badge on pages that contain sensitive payments (e.g., "Visa Verified" "Norton Secured" etc). Add it when you can!
2. Not all payment methods follow the same formats — just as their branding (logo, icons, requirements etc.) are all over the place. Make sure your UI can address your customer's preference of payment.
3. Japanese minimalism for a Payment Method screen was a horrible idea (but still — challenge accepted!)
4. Try not to hide inputs that are necessary (i.e., put them all statically on one screen). That way - autofill systems can easily populate necessary info (hence, way less friction for your customers).
Hopefully, this shot has "sparked joy" in your heart 🌠✨❤️ (a ha ha - 🚮)