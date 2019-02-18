Good for Sale
Banknote Mockups Set

Banknote Mockups Set euro economy dollars currency coin cash capital budget bond bitcoin bill banknote banking bank note bank design mock up download psd mockup
  1. 1_-_creativemarket.jpg
  2. 5.jpg
  3. 4.jpg
  4. 3.jpg
  5. 2.jpg
  6. 1_-_creativemarket.jpg

$10.99
Product includes:
• 2 psd with single banknote (side and top view);
• psd with stack of banknotes (side view);
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• banknote color and design;
• tape color and design (top and side part);
• stack color;
• glossiness;
• shadows
• background color and design;

