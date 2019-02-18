Igor Pavlinski
Animated Visual for Telecom Website Product Page

Igor Pavlinski for Zajno Crew
This is an abstract visual created here at Zajno for Ringba’s website we’re currently working on. Ringba is an innovative global telecommunications platform based in San Diego with no less a mission than to change how businesses connect with consumers. The visual you see above can be found on Ringba’s add-on product’s page called Call Tracking which is software that helps maximize the value of every caller. You can check out the live version of it here.

Eager to learn what you think about the visual!

