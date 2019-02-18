Aleksandar Savic

Converse All Star

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Converse All Star sneakers chuck taylor vector trainer sport sneaker shoes texture grit lines kicks converse illustration icon graphic gradient footwear fashion design converse all star
Download color palette

Chuck Taylor All-Stars or Converse All Stars, was initially developed as a basketball shoe in the early 20th century.

The design of the Chuck Taylor All Star has remained largely unchanged since its introduction in the 1920s. The shoe consists of a stitched upper portion, a toe cap that is usually made of white rubber, and a sole that is usually made of brown rubber. Although Chuck Taylors are made of various materials such as leather, the original and most widely known version of the shoe is made from cotton canvas. The innovative detail of the original shoe was the "loose lining" of soft canvas that was intended to provide flexibility and prevent blisters.

Nike air jordan i
Rebound of
Nike Air Jordan I
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like