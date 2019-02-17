Aleksandar Savic

Nike Air Jordan I

Nike Air Jordan I sneakers sport gradient style kicks trainer minimal lines icon fashion vector illustration design sneaker shoes jordan footwear air jordan nike nike air jordan i
I recently started working on a big shoes collection, so I decided to find online the top brands of sneakers and recreate them in a simplified form. This one is done in ProCreate so I am also trying to improve my skills with it and try to sketch as much as possible. Hope you like it and you can expect much more soon! Maybe some of them will be amongst your faves that you're currenlty wearing. 👟

Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
