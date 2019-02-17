Nike Air Jordan I

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I recently started working on a big shoes collection, so I decided to find online the top brands of sneakers and recreate them in a simplified form. This one is done in ProCreate so I am also trying to improve my skills with it and try to sketch as much as possible. Hope you like it and you can expect much more soon! Maybe some of them will be amongst your faves that you're currenlty wearing. 👟