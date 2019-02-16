Kin: Terra Collection

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Friday Fun-Fact:
My wife and I are co-founders of Kin. Today we just announced some beautiful new products we’ve released as part of our Terra Collection (pieces tanned with organic tree bark) and we couldn’t be more excited. I shed a single tear at how beautiful they all look on the website. Go check it out. I hope you cry... for the best reasons, of course. 😉