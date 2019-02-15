Rames Creative Design

Simple Football C Logo

Rames Creative Design
Rames Creative Design
  • Save
Simple Football C Logo hexagon c logo football logo football ux ui design minimalist portfolio logotype logomaker logogrid logo designs logo designer logo icon identity branding brand and identity brand
Download color palette

This design logo is made with a grid and four hexagons arranged to form the letter C.

Let me know what do you think about this? Any feedback is welcome!

Wanna work with us? You can direct messages here :
Email ramescreative@gmail.com
Chat WhatsApp

Other Portfolio Links

Rames Creative Design
Rames Creative Design

More by Rames Creative Design

View profile
    • Like