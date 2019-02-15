7
Sprocket Android 1.5.27 Profile Sign Up Methods

Sprocket Android 1.5.27 Profile Sign Up Methods button design button authenticate authentication log in sign up material mobile ui ux sprocket android
Which one do you like more left or right? Did some quick iterations based on @Kevin Muldoon 's feedback

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".

We make a bicycle marketplace

