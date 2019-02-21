TeamHealth UX Updates

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Added new content and functionality to the TeamHealth website. The challenge was to represent to types of users in the same area while maintaining common conventions their users could understand. The goal was to increase interaction to that specific area while improving conversion or leading to a specific nurture flow.