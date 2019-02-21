Stephanie

TeamHealth UX Updates

Added new content and functionality to the TeamHealth website. The challenge was to represent to types of users in the same area while maintaining common conventions their users could understand. The goal was to increase interaction to that specific area while improving conversion or leading to a specific nurture flow.

Posted on Feb 21, 2019
