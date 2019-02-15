Gabriel Maiorano

Nation Mother Africa Logotype

Gabriel Maiorano
Gabriel Maiorano
  • Save
Nation Mother Africa Logotype sale logotype design logo nation negative space logo negative space african africa mother
Download color palette

STAND UP FOR AFRICAN MOTHERS.
African Medical and Research Foundation, a uniquely African organization.

This Design ™ is Available on LogoGround:
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=129994

Gabriel Maiorano
Gabriel Maiorano

More by Gabriel Maiorano

View profile
    • Like