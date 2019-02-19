Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
BANNER01

BANNER01 design branding graphic art cinema 4d 3d website banner website
  1. ____.jpg
  2. 4.png

Glad to share with you a banner created by C4D
It's for a minimalist "pen" website, actually, the pen is a special gimlet which can open very small screw，and have a good hand feeling.

Eager to hear your thoughts and comments :)

Cheers!

Posted on Feb 19, 2019
