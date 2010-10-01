Dan Cederholm

SB Rebound

SB Rebound simplebits mark orange vector photoshop whitney
Progress based on Shaun's rebound and suggestions.

Rounded the tail of the S a bit. Ended up keeping the bottom left counters of the B flat. There's just not enough room in the upper room and ended looking odd.

Digging how this is coming along. But OH CRAP I had no intention of doing a branding overhaul. Typical.

Rebound of
SB
By Dan Cederholm
Posted on Oct 1, 2010
