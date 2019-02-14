Tamara Alexander

Flowers for You Valentine’s Card Illustration

Tamara Alexander
Tamara Alexander
  • Save
Flowers for You Valentine’s Card Illustration love palentines greeting card character illustration procreate app digital art digital illustration instant download printables printable card galentines valentines day
Download color palette

This floral lover is available as a printable card and can be downloaded from my Etsy shop: https://etsy.me/2DmEH5z

Download comes with Galentine’s and Palentine’s versions as well.

Tamara Alexander
Tamara Alexander

More by Tamara Alexander

View profile
    • Like