Aqeela Valley

Over Artist Onboarding

Aqeela Valley
Aqeela Valley
Hire Me
  • Save
Over Artist Onboarding colorful modal progress avatars principle animation on boarding onboarding application design ux cards web minimal ui
Over Artist Onboarding colorful modal progress avatars principle animation on boarding onboarding application design ux cards web minimal ui
Over Artist Onboarding colorful modal progress avatars principle animation on boarding onboarding application design ux cards web minimal ui
Download color palette
  1. oa-onboarding_3.png
  2. oa-onboarding-3-web-1a.png
  3. oa-onboarding-1-web-1a.png
  4. oa-onboarding-2-web-1a.png

We’ve been working on improving the experience for the artists using our platform. I spent some time yesterday exploring the onboarding animation - let me know what you think!


Get the Over App for FREE: iOS | Android
Follow the Over Design Team https://dribbble.com/Over

Aqeela Valley
Aqeela Valley
Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Aqeela Valley

View profile
    • Like