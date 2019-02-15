Akdesain

message 50/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
message 50/365 lettering monogram vector logo type design branding logo line art modern illustration creative logos icon typography logo design negative space clean minimal mail logo message logo
message 50/365 lettering monogram vector logo type design branding logo line art modern illustration creative logos icon typography logo design negative space clean minimal mail logo message logo
Download color palette
  1. a.png
  2. a.png

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like