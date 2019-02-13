Eddie Lobanovskiy
unfold

field.

Eddie Lobanovskiy
unfold
Eddie Lobanovskiy for unfold
Hire Us
  • Save
field. drawing website app identity branding illustration logo
Download color palette

continuing field exploration.

Field 4x
Rebound of
field.
By Eddie Lobanovskiy
View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2019
unfold
unfold
We create delightful experiences for brands like yours.
Hire Us

More by unfold

View profile
    • Like