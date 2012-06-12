Trevor Baum

Mission Gothic

Trevor Baum
Trevor Baum
  • Save
Mission Gothic typeface type design vintage sans gothic san francisco sf fieldtripsf city gramps grandpa scrambo field trip sf sans serif
Download color palette

New typeface, inspired by this sign in San Francisco. It will be released soon as one third of the Mission Collection, from Lost Type.

Also, this is my new favorite insult.

Trevor Baum
Trevor Baum

More by Trevor Baum

View profile
    • Like