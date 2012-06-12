Chris OBrien

Dribbble Follow Button

Chris OBrien
Chris OBrien
Hire Me
  • Save
Dribbble Follow Button dribbble follow ui ux
Download color palette

I'd love to see the addition of a "Follow" button right on the main screen as shown in the mockup. (The + icon.)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
Chris OBrien
Chris OBrien
Dynamic designer for web and mobile.
Hire Me

More by Chris OBrien

View profile
    • Like