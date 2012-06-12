Puss in Boots

Revealing vector inking methods

Inking in Adobe Illustrator is usually performed with the help of different brushes. But watching the works of professional illustrators, we do not always understand what types of brushes were used at the same time. I read a lot of discussions about the settings of calligraphy brushes to create a unique outline. The problem is not in the brushes settings, but in the method of inking. Today I will tell you about one of these methods. The DrawScribe plugin will help you to work more quickly and comfortably in the process of creating outlines.

At the end of this article, you may also find the original Illustrator artwork file of the images shown above, including all the original dynamic sketch strokes! Find out more at the jump!

