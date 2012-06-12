Puss in Boots

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn the full product design process…
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Revealing vector inking methods
Inking in Adobe Illustrator is usually performed with the help of different brushes. But watching the works of professional illustrators, we do not always understand what types of brushes were used at the same time. I read a lot of discussions about the settings of calligraphy brushes to create a unique outline. The problem is not in the brushes settings, but in the method of inking. Today I will tell you about one of these methods. The DrawScribe plugin will help you to work more quickly and comfortably in the process of creating outlines.
At the end of this article, you may also find the original Illustrator artwork file of the images shown above, including all the original dynamic sketch strokes! Find out more at the jump!
http://www.astutegraphics.com/blog/revealing-vector-inking-methods/