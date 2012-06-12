Mitchell Bartlett

Every Button Ever

Every Button Ever button
It's a pretty button, to be sure, but maybe we need to start exploring other ways of styling our clickables. I'll be the first to admit: This is my go-to button. You can find it on more than one website I've made. But from now on, I'm going to try and find some other way of doing things.

Posted on Jun 12, 2012
