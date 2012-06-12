Breno Bitencourt

Oh,tree! - Logo concept

Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
Hire Me
  • Save
Oh,tree! - Logo concept tree health roots hands earth green eco natural nature sunrise leafs process concept logo development bitencourt
Download color palette

This is another logo concept made for the same project of my previous shot. I think the process reveals all the concept clearly, but it a tree/hands/roots combo.

Let me know what do you think about it, buddies. :

PS. I think the positive version look more vibrant and the negative one loose the hands, what you think about it?

Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
10+ years experience 1000+ logos DONE AWARD WINNING DESIGNER
Hire Me

More by Breno Bitencourt

View profile
    • Like