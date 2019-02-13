Hey, dribbblers!

Please review the latest music app concept with nice and smooth animation. Let me know what do you think! Happy to read your comment.

Thanks, Unsplash for images.

************

Don't forget to add ❤️ and follow me and our team!

************

I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz

I am on Muzli ❤️

Facebook | Twitter | Pinterest | Linkedin | Instagram