Taras Migulko

Music App concept

Taras Migulko
Taras Migulko
Hire Me
  • Save
Music App concept application app android music after effects animation animation design motion animation motion animation iphone x iphone music artist music app music album ios ux ui typography mobile design
Music App concept application app android music after effects animation animation design motion animation motion animation iphone x iphone music artist music app music album ios ux ui typography mobile design
Music App concept application app android music after effects animation animation design motion animation motion animation iphone x iphone music artist music app music album ios ux ui typography mobile design
Music App concept application app android music after effects animation animation design motion animation motion animation iphone x iphone music artist music app music album ios ux ui typography mobile design
Download color palette
  1. dribbble_mp.gif
  2. 3.png
  3. 2.png
  4. 1.png

Hey, dribbblers!

Please review the latest music app concept with nice and smooth animation. Let me know what do you think! Happy to read your comment.

Thanks, Unsplash for images.

************
Don't forget to add ❤️ and follow me and our team!
************

I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz

I am on Muzli ❤️

Facebook | Twitter | Pinterest | Linkedin | Instagram

Taras Migulko
Taras Migulko
💌 hey@migulko•cz
Hire Me

More by Taras Migulko

View profile
    • Like