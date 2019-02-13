Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ume Habiba
Troon Team

Team Member Avatar

Ume Habiba
Troon Team
Ume Habiba for Troon Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Team Member Avatar design creative clean vector flat illustration avatar
Download color palette

Hello All,

I've been creating my companies team member's avatar. Here is the first avatar of my colleague. Will upload the other team member avatar's soon.

I hope you like it!

--

Let's work together!
Contact us at info@troontechnolgoies.com

Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Facebook

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2019
Troon Team
Troon Team
Hire Us

More by Troon Team

View profile
    • Like