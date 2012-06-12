Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn the full product design process…
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download Here: http://graphicriver.net/item/woodstock-rock-compilation-cd-artwork-psd/2492902
Looking for a snazzy CD Cover Design for your music collections. Here's a great looking CD Artwork Design Photoshop Template to meet your needs. The design is HIGHLY EDITABLE. You have the option to add a Photo on the COVER and on the DISC LABEL.
Get a load of these Rockin' Features
Standard Universal Size
3 fully layered psd files (front, back, disc label)
100% editable (each element sits on it’s own layer)
Photo Option with Effect + editable photo effect layers
Easily Change the colors of the backgrounds.
Preset effect layers
Option to add 10 song titles
A Rockable Creative Design
Includes a friendly help file
With a little photoshop knowledge, your options are endless.