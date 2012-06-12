Bastien Wilmotte

My portfolio | App Icon

Bastien Wilmotte
Bastien Wilmotte
  • Save
My portfolio | App Icon app icon rounded logo grey springboard portfolio design ui gradient pixel ipad iphone retina
Download color palette

Working on my portfolio. After the classic favicon I made this icon for the Springboard.

My portfolio will be online soon!

Bastien Wilmotte
Bastien Wilmotte

More by Bastien Wilmotte

View profile
    • Like