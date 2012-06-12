Chris Spada

Map Badges

Chris Spada
Chris Spada
  • Save
Map Badges badge badges icon map upstate new york outdoors ny pin
Download color palette

Two of five badges highlighting regions in Upstate NY for a physical and interactive map for a client.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
Chris Spada
Chris Spada

More by Chris Spada

View profile
    • Like