Mission Script (typeface in development)

Mission Script (typeface in development) script type design sign painter free ice
Inspired by this sign: http://statigr.am/p/209497591589721585_3130084
my time during Field Trip SF was spent sketching up this typeface. It's going well, and will be released on Lost Type sometime soon, making up one third of the Mission series of fonts.

Copy mostly by @Trevor Baum

Posted on Jun 12, 2012
