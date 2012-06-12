Kassandra Heller

Summer Heat

Kassandra Heller
Kassandra Heller
  • Save
Summer Heat summer ice cream funny illustration art digital design kassandra heller heat hot sun seasons
Download color palette

Ice cream awareness month reminding you to “Lick that before it melts!”

Full Image: http://kass204.blogspot.com/

Kassandra Heller
Kassandra Heller

More by Kassandra Heller

View profile
    • Like