Marc-André Véronneau

LiveChat

Marc-André Véronneau
Marc-André Véronneau
  • Save
LiveChat chat window iweb ui
Download color palette

A new design that I proposed for the LiveChat window.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
Marc-André Véronneau
Marc-André Véronneau
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Marc-André Véronneau

View profile
    • Like