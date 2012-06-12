Paul Beveridge

Benny's - Final

Paul Beveridge
Paul Beveridge
Hire Me
  • Save
Benny's - Final catering food logo branding custom type script diner
Download color palette

The client and I decided to remove the enclosure. Here is a more classy looking version of it. Colors are yet to be decided. Looks good in B&W, though, I think.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
Paul Beveridge
Paul Beveridge
Letters & Illustrations
Hire Me

More by Paul Beveridge

View profile
    • Like