Doug Penick

Wander Postcard: Adventure Is Out There!

Doug Penick
Doug Penick
  • Save
Wander Postcard: Adventure Is Out There! wander postcard project adventure balloon hot air blue up pattern
Download color palette

Here's a little sneak peak at my contribution to the Wander postcard project! Such a cool privilege to be included in this project aside many of my favorite illustrators and designers!

There's some seriously amazing designs already up on the site, at http://blog.onwander.com/

GO THERE NOW!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
Doug Penick
Doug Penick

More by Doug Penick

View profile
    • Like