Happiest UI

Happiest UI
Post box? Go on then.
Leave a post? Go on then.
With other people? Go on then.
Check in from the browser? Go on then.
Upload photos? Go on then.
Make the post private? Go on then.
Share to Twitter and Facebook? You might as well.

See @Vic_Bell for the amazing badge / icon work.

Posted on Jun 12, 2012
