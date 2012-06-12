Charlie Wagers

Bloody Guillotine

Charlie Wagers
Charlie Wagers
  • Save
Bloody Guillotine lp album cover post-rock metal
Download color palette

This was for the back cover. The blood got nixed, but I wanted to show it some dribble love, regardless. It's worth noting that this is for a gritty, heavy band.

16f8888b49ab23bf266fc86cbbc9a212
Rebound of
Guillotine Close-Up
By Charlie Wagers
View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
Charlie Wagers
Charlie Wagers

More by Charlie Wagers

View profile
    • Like