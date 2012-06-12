Josh Goodwin

Ui Options 02

Josh Goodwin
Josh Goodwin
  • Save
Ui Options 02 ui psd
Download color palette

Full screen is here: https://dl.dropbox.com/u/112524/PostedToDribbble/UI-Options02.jpg

Im just getting some old stuff out there.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
Josh Goodwin
Josh Goodwin

More by Josh Goodwin

View profile
    • Like