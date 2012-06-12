Justin Mezzell

_131

Justin Mezzell
Justin Mezzell
  • Save
_131 neptune type typography custom art deco film titling animation gif republic of
Download color palette

I don't typically build type. But I'm building out this one. This makes me a typographer as much as riding my bike makes me a triathlete.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
Justin Mezzell
Justin Mezzell

More by Justin Mezzell

View profile
    • Like