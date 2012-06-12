Chris Mizen

A

Chris Mizen
Chris Mizen
  • Save
A
Download color palette

This is the 'A' from the same logo-type that I am developing in the original shot (before the rebound)

F8e5966ee35b7d043c8068169b477ff0
Rebound of
Experimental Letterforms
By Chris Mizen
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
Chris Mizen
Chris Mizen

More by Chris Mizen

View profile
    • Like