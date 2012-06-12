Chris Mizen

Experimental Letterforms

Chris Mizen
Chris Mizen
  • Save
Experimental Letterforms experimental type unusual type chris mizen
Download color palette

A work in progress development of some experimental letter forms for a logotype for a freelance piece I am working on. The guy is an electro-house and DJ and music producer, so looking to develop a unique and experimental logo-type to fit in well with his style.

Apologies if the colours break your monitor, they are as yet undecided!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
Chris Mizen
Chris Mizen

More by Chris Mizen

View profile
    • Like