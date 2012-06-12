Matthew Marshall

Five Hole for Food Infographic

infographic hockey statistics non-profit
This is an infographic I made for Five Hole for Food, a non-profit that raises food donations through street hockey games. They raised 42,770 pounds of food on last year's tour, which is a few thousand pounds more than a CF-18 fighter jet.

Posted on Jun 12, 2012
