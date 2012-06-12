Oliver Gareis

Medal of Honor Warfighter Re-Design

Oliver Gareis
Oliver Gareis
Hire Me
  • Save
Medal of Honor Warfighter Re-Design medal of honor warfighter re design
Download color palette

Medal of Honor Warfighter Screendesign.
Train some effects and styles.
Will be the best game 2012!

http://tropfich.deviantart.com/art/Medal-of-Honor-Warfighter-Re-Design-307913469

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
Oliver Gareis
Oliver Gareis
Available for projects
Hire Me

More by Oliver Gareis

View profile
    • Like