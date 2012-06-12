Conor Muirhead

Hack

Conor Muirhead
Conor Muirhead
  • Save
Hack shirt logo
Download color palette

Proposed shirt design for our upcoming Summer Hack at Medallia

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
Conor Muirhead
Conor Muirhead
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Conor Muirhead

View profile
    • Like