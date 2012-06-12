JARED CLARK

Jesus Command S

Jesus Command S jesus christian symbol s red texture type typography nerd tech print shirt liberator losttype modified faith weathered
Christianity is for nerds too. I feel like this needs to go on a print or shirt. Not sure yet.

