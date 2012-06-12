Honza Kačer

Buggalo and crossbreed

Honza Kačer
Honza Kačer
  • Save
Buggalo and crossbreed buggalo holstein spotted ladybug bug cow
Download color palette

My previous shot remind me Buggalo - it is "space cow" from Futurama (episode: Where the Buggalo Roam). Image there: http://images2.wikia.nocookie.net/__cb20090328153218/aliens/images/3/3a/Buggalo_Farm.png

2a2825849d81fe2685459c0f63b7ca5e
Rebound of
Spotted cards
By Honza Kačer
View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2012
Honza Kačer
Honza Kačer

More by Honza Kačer

View profile
    • Like