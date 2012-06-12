Katharina Maria Zimmermann

Kommunikatzion - The Logo

I'm currently working on my portfolio as a copywriter - and I just felt the need to do the logo myself. The name "KommuniKATZion" derives from my nickname which is Katze (cat) :)

Posted on Jun 12, 2012
