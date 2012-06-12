Matt Griffin
Children's Museum Responsive Calendar

Matt Griffin
Matt Griffin for Bearded
responsive web design calendar
Desktop design by Matt Braun, adapted to a responsive CSS layout by me. Check out the real site here: https://pittsburghkids.org/calendar

Posted on Jun 12, 2012
